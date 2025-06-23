The Damned have announced a big bash for their 50th anniversary. The show is at Wembley Arena on April 11, 2026. Bands that will be joining them are The Courettes, Peter Hook, and Marc Almond. The band stated "We haven’t made up the set list as yet but with 50 years of catalogue to choose from only the best songs from our checkered history will be performed and with the passion and commitment all good music lovers deserve- you know we won’t disappoint…" Tickets go on sale on Wednesday.