Kill Lincoln have announced that they will be touring Japan this October. They will be joined by JER on their first three shows and will be supporting Hey-Smith on their final three shows. The trek will begin on October 3 in Osaka Shinsaibashi and will wrap up on October 10 in Kashiwa. Kill Lincoln released their album No Normal in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Oct 03
|Pangea
|Osaka Shinsaibashi
|w/JER
|Oct 04
|Rad Hall
|Aichi Nagoya
|w/JER
|Oct 06
|ACB Hall
|Tokyo Shinjuku
|w/JER
|Oct 07
|Macana
|Sendai
|supporting Hey-Smith
|Oct 09
|Light House
|Mito
|supporting Hey-Smith
|Oct 10
|Palooza
|Kashiwa
|supporting Hey-Smith