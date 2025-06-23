Kill Lincoln to tour Japan

Kill Lincoln
by Tours

Kill Lincoln have announced that they will be touring Japan this October. They will be joined by JER on their first three shows and will be supporting Hey-Smith on their final three shows. The trek will begin on October 3 in Osaka Shinsaibashi and will wrap up on October 10 in Kashiwa. Kill Lincoln released their album No Normal in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Oct 03PangeaOsaka Shinsaibashiw/JER
Oct 04Rad HallAichi Nagoyaw/JER
Oct 06ACB HallTokyo Shinjukuw/JER
Oct 07MacanaSendaisupporting Hey-Smith
Oct 09Light HouseMitosupporting Hey-Smith
Oct 10PaloozaKashiwasupporting Hey-Smith