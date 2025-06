Loud Graves have released a new video. It's for the track "Boxcutter." That's off the band's upcoming debut on Rad Girlfriend Records, out July 18. The band includes Dominic Davi from Tsunami Bomb, as well as vocalist Sabrina Worthington from Austin, TX based The Applicators, and two members of Oakland, CA based Hammerbombs; Ilya Slabodkin and Matt Diamat. Drummer Jason Carillo rounds out the line up. You can see the video below.