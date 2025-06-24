Ottawa-based music festival Side by Side Weekend has announced its lineup for this year. Victime, Slash Need, Crisis Party, Ruby Doom, Knitting, Roach, Ai Amor, Anni Elation, Bucko, Caligula, Cootie Catcher, Dark Room, Lady Grey and the Phantoms, Neurotypes, Geunf, Lilfridge, Sweet Morgane, Banggz, Big Sissy, Dannysukess, Dynesti, Hug Mosh, HRT, Mars Aspen, Mopar Stars, Ruby Doom, Backseat Dragon, Devoter, Emmersonhall, Fiamma, Goodwill Suck Machine, Los3r, Glowveins, Nothing Nobody, and Sam Aleums will be playing the festival. Side by Side Weekend will take place on July 25-27 at Club Saw in Ottawa, Ontario
