Sprints to release new album, share “Descartes” video, announce tour (IE, UK, EU)

Sprints
Sprints have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called All That Is Over and will be out on September 26 via City Slang and Sub Pop Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Descartes” which was directed and produced by Niamh Bryson. Sprints will be touring Ireland and the UK in November and will be touring Europe in March 2026. They released their album Letter To Self in 2024. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

All That Is Over Tracklist

Abandon

To The Bone

Descartes

Need

Beg

Rage

Something’s Gonna Happen

Pieces

Better

Coming Alive

Desire

DateVenueCity
Nov 02Empire HallBelfast, Northern Ireland
Nov 06SWG3 GalvanizersGlasgow, UK
Nov 07Leeds Beckett UniLeeds, UK
Nov 08Albert HallManchester, UK
Nov 10N.U.S.U.Newcastle, UK
Nov 11FoundrySheffield, UK
Nov 12Rock CityNottingham, UK
Nov 14TroxyLondon, UK
Nov 15O2 AcademyBristol, UK
Nov 18O2 AcademyOxford, UK
Nov 20Vicar StreetDublin, IE
Mar 10Grand MixTourconing, FR
Mar 11BotaniqueBrussels, BE
Mar 12MelkwegAmsterdam, NL
Mar 17LoppenCopenhagen, DK
Mar 20VoodooWarsaw, PL
Mar 21AkropolisPrague, CZ
Mar 24Bogen FZurich, CH
Mar 25Arci BellezzaMilan, IT
Mar 28Cabaret SauvageParis, FR