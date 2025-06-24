Sprints to release new album, share “Descartes” video, announce tour (IE, UK, EU)

Sprints have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called All That Is Over and will be out on September 26 via City Slang and Sub Pop Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Descartes” which was directed and produced by Niamh Bryson. Sprints will be touring Ireland and the UK in November and will be touring Europe in March 2026. They released their album Letter To Self in 2024. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.