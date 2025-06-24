Sprints to release new album, share “Descartes” video, announce tour (IE, UK, EU)

by Em Moore
Sprints have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called All That Is Over and will be out on September 26 via City Slang and Sub Pop Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Descartes” which was directed and produced by Niamh Bryson. Sprints will be touring Ireland and the UK in November and will be touring Europe in March 2026. They released their album Letter To Self in 2024. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
All That Is Over Tracklist
Abandon
To The Bone
Descartes
Need
Beg
Rage
Something’s Gonna Happen
Pieces
Better
Coming Alive
Desire
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 02
|Empire Hall
|Belfast, Northern Ireland
|Nov 06
|SWG3 Galvanizers
|Glasgow, UK
|Nov 07
|Leeds Beckett Uni
|Leeds, UK
|Nov 08
|Albert Hall
|Manchester, UK
|Nov 10
|N.U.S.U.
|Newcastle, UK
|Nov 11
|Foundry
|Sheffield, UK
|Nov 12
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK
|Nov 14
|Troxy
|London, UK
|Nov 15
|O2 Academy
|Bristol, UK
|Nov 18
|O2 Academy
|Oxford, UK
|Nov 20
|Vicar Street
|Dublin, IE
|Mar 10
|Grand Mix
|Tourconing, FR
|Mar 11
|Botanique
|Brussels, BE
|Mar 12
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL
|Mar 17
|Loppen
|Copenhagen, DK
|Mar 20
|Voodoo
|Warsaw, PL
|Mar 21
|Akropolis
|Prague, CZ
|Mar 24
|Bogen F
|Zurich, CH
|Mar 25
|Arci Bellezza
|Milan, IT
|Mar 28
|Cabaret Sauvage
|Paris, FR