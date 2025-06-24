SOCAN Polaris Song Prize announces 2025 Long List

The Polaris Music Prize has announced its Long List for its first-ever SOCAN Polaris Song Prize. The song that wins will take home $10, 000 which will be split between the Canadian musicians and the credited Canadian songwriters. The Long List features 20 songs including, “History Of Violence” and “9th Heaven” by Backxwash, “The Traveller” by Art d’Ecco, “Constant Love” by Richard Laviolette, “Gaza is Calling” by Mustafa, “Changes” by The OBGMs featuring SATE, “At Peace” by Propagandhi, and “Wrong Planet” by Ribbon Skirt. This is Polaris’ first new award since the Heritage Prize was brought to life in 2015. The 5-song Short List will be announced on July 29. The winner of the SOCAN Polaris Song Prize will be announced at the Polaris Concert and Award Ceremony along with the winner of the Album Prize and the Heritage Prize. The event will take place on September 16 at Massey Hall in Toronto, Ontario. You can see the list in full below.
2025 SOCAN Polaris Song Prize Long List
Art d'Ecco — The Traveller
Backxwash — History Of Violence
Backxwash — 9th Heaven
Caribou — Honey
Lou-Adriane Cassidy — Dis-moi dis-moi dis-moi
Marie Davidson — Fun Times
Yves Jarvis — Gold Filigree
Kaytranada ft. Lou Phelps — Call U Up
Richard Laviolette — Constant Love
Mustafa — Gaza is Calling
The OBGMs — Changes ft. Sate
Klô Pelgag — Le goût des mangues
Propagandhi — At Peace
Reuben and the Bullhorn Singers — Powerful
Ribbon Skirt — Wrong Planet
Saya Gray — SHELL (OF A MAN)
Snotty Nose Rez Kids — FREE (ft. Aysanabee, Drezus, Rueben George)
Colin Stetson — The love it took to leave you
The Weather Station — Neon Signs
Rick White and The Sadies — Fly Away