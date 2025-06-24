Survival Club, Brickie, and Halfway There have announced a handful of shows for July. The bands will be playing on July 17 at Turbo Haus in Montreal, Quebec, July 18 at a secret location (ask a punk!) in Kingston, Ontario, and July 19 at Brass Monkey in Ottawa, Ontario. Survival Club released three singles in 2024. Brickie released their EP Brickie 2 in 2024. Halfway There released their most recent song, “A Wonderful Life”, earlier this year.
