Superheaven have announced US tour dates for this fall. Cloud Nothings, End It, and Soul Blind will be joining them on all dates except for September 20. The trek kicks off on September 9 in Nashville, Tennessee and wraps up on September 20 in Louisville, Kentucky. Superheaven released their self-titled album earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 09
|Nashville, TN
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Sep 10
|Atlanta, GA
|Masquerade - Heaven Stage
|Sep 12
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|Revolution
|Sep 13
|Tampa, FL
|The Ritz Ybor
|Sep 14
|Charleston, SC
|Music Farm
|Sep 16
|Charlotte, NC
|The Fillmore Charlotte [The Underground]
|Sep 17
|New Kensington, PA
|Preserving Underground
|Sep 18
|Cleveland, OH
|Agora Theatre and Ballroom
|Sep 20
|Louisville, KY
|Louder Than Life 2025 (Superheaven only)