Superheaven announce US fall tour dates

Superheaven
by Tours

Superheaven have announced US tour dates for this fall. Cloud Nothings, End It, and Soul Blind will be joining them on all dates except for September 20. The trek kicks off on September 9 in Nashville, Tennessee and wraps up on September 20 in Louisville, Kentucky. Superheaven released their self-titled album earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sep 09Nashville, TNBrooklyn Bowl
Sep 10Atlanta, GAMasquerade - Heaven Stage
Sep 12Fort Lauderdale, FLRevolution
Sep 13Tampa, FLThe Ritz Ybor
Sep 14Charleston, SCMusic Farm
Sep 16Charlotte, NCThe Fillmore Charlotte [The Underground]
Sep 17New Kensington, PAPreserving Underground
Sep 18Cleveland, OHAgora Theatre and Ballroom
Sep 20Louisville, KYLouder Than Life 2025 (Superheaven only)