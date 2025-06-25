Listen to the new track by The Resonaters!

Today we are extremely excited to bring you the premiere of the new track by rockers The Resonaters! The song is called “Fuck, Marry, Kill” and is a standalone single. It is an explosion of cathartic energy. Speaking to Punknews about the song, lead vocalist and guitarist Willy Maopolski said,



“I really wanted to release this song for a while now and I’m beaming now that it’s finally out. This song is meant to be super fun and silly, something light and sweet but rock-y to ease the fascist hellscape we exist in. On a deeper level, it’s a tongue-in-cheek take on relationship escalators/ traditional relationship values. You fuck, you get married, and then you want to kill each other, so you ‘fuck, marry, kill’ one person instead of in the popular game where you assign a person for each word. But this song isn’t meant to be very deep, it’s more silly scream-y catharsis.”

”Fuck, Marry, Kill” will be out digitally everywhere on June 26 via A Diamond Heart Productions. You can pre-save it right here. Listen to the song below!