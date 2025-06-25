Check out the new album by Robert Scheffler!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by Robert Scheffler.

Scheffler has a new album out tomorrow- Truce finds Scheffler merging Americana with indie rock. The result is an album that swings with an easy grace and a lot of melody. If Tom Petty was a Husker Du fan, it might sound like this.

Speaking to Punknews, Scheffler said "Early on while making this record, I ran into some simple advice from a serious author to 'have fun.' So that's what I did. With guitars, ukuleles, pianos and a shitload of software, eleven songs about love, loss, coming out, friends, hope and disconnection were recorded over the course of a year. With the help of a gifted and very tall audio engineer, those songs became Truce. I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we did creating it."

You can check out the LP below.