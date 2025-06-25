The Beths to release new album, share “No Joy” video

The Beths have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Straight Line Was a Lie and will be out on August 29 via Anti- Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “No Joy” which was directed and edited by Frances Carter. The band will be going on an extenstive world tour this fall and winter. The Beths released the deluxe version of their album Expert In A Dying Field in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.