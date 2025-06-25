AFI announce US tour

by Tours

AFI have announced that they will be touring the US in the fall. TR/ST will be joining them on all dates. The trek kicks off on September 30 in Madison, Wisconsin and wraps up on November 5 in San Diego, California. AFI released a deluxe version of Sing The Sorrow in 2024 and released their most recent album Bodies in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sep 30Madison, WIThe Sylvee
Oct 02Detroit, MIThe Fillmore Detroit
Oct 03Chicago, ILSalt Shed
Oct 04Columbus, OHThe Bluestone
Oct 06Buffalo, NYBuffalo RiverWorks
Oct 07Cleveland, OHHouse of Blues Cleveland
Oct 09Washington, DCThe Anthem
Oct 10Boston, MACitizens House of Blues
Oct 12Wallingford, CTDome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Oct 14Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmore Philadelphia
Oct 15Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Paramount
Oct 17Atlanta, GAMasquerade
Oct 18Nashville, TNMarathon Music Works
Oct 20Asheville, NCThe Orange Peel
Oct 21North Myrtle Beach, SCHouse of Blues Myrtle Beach
Oct 23Orlando, FLHard Rock Live
Oct 24Fort Lauderdale, FLWar Memorial Auditorium
Oct 25Tampa, FLThe Ritz Ybor
Oct 28Dallas, TXSouth Side Ballroom
Oct 29Austin, TXACL Live at Moody Theater
Oct 31Denver, COFillmore Auditorium
Nov 01Salt Lake City, UTRockwell at the Complex
Nov 04Oakland, CAFox Theatre
Nov 05San Diego, CASOMA