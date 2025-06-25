AFI have announced that they will be touring the US in the fall. TR/ST will be joining them on all dates. The trek kicks off on September 30 in Madison, Wisconsin and wraps up on November 5 in San Diego, California. AFI released a deluxe version of Sing The Sorrow in 2024 and released their most recent album Bodies in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 30
|Madison, WI
|The Sylvee
|Oct 02
|Detroit, MI
|The Fillmore Detroit
|Oct 03
|Chicago, IL
|Salt Shed
|Oct 04
|Columbus, OH
|The Bluestone
|Oct 06
|Buffalo, NY
|Buffalo RiverWorks
|Oct 07
|Cleveland, OH
|House of Blues Cleveland
|Oct 09
|Washington, DC
|The Anthem
|Oct 10
|Boston, MA
|Citizens House of Blues
|Oct 12
|Wallingford, CT
|Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
|Oct 14
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore Philadelphia
|Oct 15
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Paramount
|Oct 17
|Atlanta, GA
|Masquerade
|Oct 18
|Nashville, TN
|Marathon Music Works
|Oct 20
|Asheville, NC
|The Orange Peel
|Oct 21
|North Myrtle Beach, SC
|House of Blues Myrtle Beach
|Oct 23
|Orlando, FL
|Hard Rock Live
|Oct 24
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|War Memorial Auditorium
|Oct 25
|Tampa, FL
|The Ritz Ybor
|Oct 28
|Dallas, TX
|South Side Ballroom
|Oct 29
|Austin, TX
|ACL Live at Moody Theater
|Oct 31
|Denver, CO
|Fillmore Auditorium
|Nov 01
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Rockwell at the Complex
|Nov 04
|Oakland, CA
|Fox Theatre
|Nov 05
|San Diego, CA
|SOMA