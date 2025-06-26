Jobber to release debut album, share “Nightmare” video

New York City-based fuzz rockers Jobber have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Jobber To The Stars and will be out on August 22 via Exploding In Sound Records. The album features eleven tracks including their previously released single “Summerslam” which was released in 2023.
The band has also released a video for their new song “Nightmare” which was filmed and edited by Jolie M-A and stars wrestler “Iron” Rip Byson. Jobber released their EP Hell In A Cell in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Jobber To The Stars Tracklist
Raw Is War
Nightmare
Pillman’s Got A Gun
Clothesline From Hell
Jobber To The Starts Pt. 1
Summerslam
Extreme Rules
GoInG InTo bUsinEsS FoR MySeLf
Million Dollar Man
HHH
Jobber To The Stars Pt. II