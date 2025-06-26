Jobber to release debut album, share “Nightmare” video

New York City-based fuzz rockers Jobber have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Jobber To The Stars and will be out on August 22 via Exploding In Sound Records. The album features eleven tracks including their previously released single “Summerslam” which was released in 2023.

The band has also released a video for their new song “Nightmare” which was filmed and edited by Jolie M-A and stars wrestler “Iron” Rip Byson. Jobber released their EP Hell In A Cell in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.