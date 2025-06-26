Listen to the new track by Donella Drive!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new track by San Antonio-based Donella Drive! The song is called “Death Animation” and showcases the band’s unique blend of alt-metal, post-hardcore, and progressive rock. Speaking to Punknews about the song, the band said,



”The lyrics for ’Death Animation’ are an exploration of inner conflict and metamorphosis. It’s about getting older and developing a jaded, cynical perspective of the modern world through the lens of a B-movie sci-fi horror film.

”Death Animation” is off their upcoming album Axon which will be out on August 22. You can pre-order the album right here. Listen to “Death Animation” below!