Freezing Cold to release new album, share “Backlight” video

by Em Moore
Freezing Cold has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Treasure Pool and will be out on August 1 via Don Giovanni Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Backlight”. Freezing Cold will be touring the US starting later this month and released their EP Stuck on Hold/Drawn to Scale in 2021. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.
Treasure Pool Tracklist
Backlight
Off Season
Half Static
You Already Know
Golden
Silhouettes
Eclipse
Measures
Win Lose
The Day
|Date
|City
|Venue
|7/31
|Malden, MA
|Faces Brewing
|8/1
|Providence, RI
|Daisy Cutter
|8/2
|Holyoke, MA
|Holyoke Media
|8/3
|New Brunswick, NJ
|In the West
|8/20
|New York, NY
|Trans Pecos
|8/21
|Lehigh Valley, PA
|National Sokols
|8/23
|Philadelphia, PA
|God's Autobody
|8/24
|Baltimore, MD
|Ottobar