Freezing Cold to release new album, share “Backlight” video

Freezing Cold
by

Freezing Cold has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Treasure Pool and will be out on August 1 via Don Giovanni Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Backlight”. Freezing Cold will be touring the US starting later this month and released their EP Stuck on Hold/Drawn to Scale in 2021. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.

Treasure Pool Tracklist

Backlight

Off Season

Half Static

You Already Know

Golden

Silhouettes

Eclipse

Measures

Win Lose

The Day

DateCityVenue
7/31Malden, MAFaces Brewing
8/1Providence, RIDaisy Cutter
8/2Holyoke, MAHolyoke Media
8/3New Brunswick, NJIn the West
8/20New York, NYTrans Pecos
8/21Lehigh Valley, PANational Sokols
8/23Philadelphia, PAGod's Autobody
8/24Baltimore, MDOttobar