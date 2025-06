Interviews 6 hours ago by Em Moore

Episode #699.94 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Em Moore catches up with Angelo Moore and Christopher Dowd of Fishbone to talk about the band's upcoming album Stockholm Syndrome (out tomorrow, June 27!), the current dynamic of the band, growing up in Los Angeles surrounded by the entertainment industry, some lesser-known history of the band, and so much more. Listen to the episode below!