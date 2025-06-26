Episode #699.94 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Em Moore catches up with Angelo Moore and Christopher Dowd of Fishbone to talk about the band's upcoming album Stockholm Syndrome (out tomorrow, June 27!), the current dynamic of the band, growing up in Los Angeles surrounded by the entertainment industry, some lesser-known history of the band, and so much more. Listen to the episode below!
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 26
|The Metro
|Chicago, IL
|Jun 27
|House of Blues - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, The Suicide Machines, and Bite Me Bambi
|Cleveland, OH
|Jun 28
|Turntable
|Indianapolis, IN
|Jun 30
|Majestic Theatre
|Madison, WI
|Jul 01
|The Waiting Room
|Omaha, NE
|Jul 03
|Bridge Hall Patio
|Santa Fe, NM
|Jul 05
|Pappy and Harriet’s
|Pioneertown, CA
|Jul 25
|The Van Buren - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and Catbite
|Phoenix, AZ
|Jul 26 / Jul 27
|Shoreline Waterfront - Warped Tour
|Long Beach, CA
|Jul 29
|The Observatory North Park - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and Catbite
|San Diego, CA
|Jul 30
|The Observatory North Park - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and Catbite
|San Diego, CA
|Aug 01
|Riverside Municipal Auditorium - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and Catbite
|Riverside, CA
|Aug 02
|The Regency Ballroom - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and Catbite
|San Francisco, CA
|Aug 04
|Revolution Hall - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and Catbite
|Portland, OR
|Aug 05
|Showbox SoDo- Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and Catbite
|Seattle, WA
|Aug 07
|Shrine Social Club - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and Catbite
|Boise, ID
|Aug 08
|The Union - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and Catbite
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Aug 09
|Fillmore Auditorium - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and Catbite
|Denver, CO
|Aug 11
|Emo's - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and Catbite
|Austin, TX
|Aug 12
|House of Blues Houston - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and Catbite
|Houston, TX
|Aug 13
|The Studio at the Bomb Factory - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and Catbite
|Dallas, TX
|Aug 15
|The Pageant - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and Catbite
|Saint Louis, MO
|Aug 16
|Brooklyn Bowl - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and Catbite
|Nashville, TN
|Aug 17
|House of Blues New Orleans
|New Orleans, LA
|Aug 19
|Vanguard
|Tulsa, OK
|Aug 22
|Club Congress
|Tucson, AZ
|Sep 27
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino
|Las Vegas, NV