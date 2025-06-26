Listen to Punknews Podcast #699.94 - Angelo Moore and Christopher Dowd of Fishbone!

Fishbone
by Interviews

Episode #699.94 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Em Moore catches up with Angelo Moore and Christopher Dowd of Fishbone to talk about the band's upcoming album Stockholm Syndrome (out tomorrow, June 27!), the current dynamic of the band, growing up in Los Angeles surrounded by the entertainment industry, some lesser-known history of the band, and so much more. Listen to the episode below!

DateVenueCity
Jun 26The MetroChicago, IL
Jun 27House of Blues - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, The Suicide Machines, and Bite Me BambiCleveland, OH
Jun 28TurntableIndianapolis, IN
Jun 30Majestic TheatreMadison, WI
Jul 01The Waiting RoomOmaha, NE
Jul 03Bridge Hall PatioSanta Fe, NM
Jul 05Pappy and Harriet’sPioneertown, CA
Jul 25The Van Buren - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and CatbitePhoenix, AZ
Jul 26 / Jul 27Shoreline Waterfront - Warped TourLong Beach, CA
Jul 29The Observatory North Park - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and CatbiteSan Diego, CA
Jul 30The Observatory North Park - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and CatbiteSan Diego, CA
Aug 01Riverside Municipal Auditorium - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and CatbiteRiverside, CA
Aug 02The Regency Ballroom - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and CatbiteSan Francisco, CA
Aug 04Revolution Hall - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and CatbitePortland, OR
Aug 05Showbox SoDo- Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and CatbiteSeattle, WA
Aug 07Shrine Social Club - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and CatbiteBoise, ID
Aug 08The Union - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and CatbiteSalt Lake City, UT
Aug 09Fillmore Auditorium - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and CatbiteDenver, CO
Aug 11Emo's - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and CatbiteAustin, TX
Aug 12House of Blues Houston - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and CatbiteHouston, TX
Aug 13The Studio at the Bomb Factory - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and CatbiteDallas, TX
Aug 15The Pageant - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and CatbiteSaint Louis, MO
Aug 16Brooklyn Bowl - Summer Circus 2025 w/Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and CatbiteNashville, TN
Aug 17House of Blues New OrleansNew Orleans, LA
Aug 19VanguardTulsa, OK
Aug 22Club CongressTucson, AZ
Sep 27Westgate Las Vegas Resort and CasinoLas Vegas, NV