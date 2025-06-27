Angelo Moore and Christopher Dowd of Fishbone break down each track on 'Stockholm Syndrome'!

We caught up with Angelo Moore and Christopher Dowd to hear their thoughts and the stories behind each of the tracks. Fishbone are currently touring the US and you can listen to our recent interview with Angelo and Christopher right here . Listen to Stockholm Syndrome and read the track-by-track breakdown below!

The band sounds refreshed and reinvigorated as they kick out 12 red-hot tracks that will have you dancing, moshing, and thinking. Their lyrics are some of their sharpest and most reflective to date as they tackle the rise of fascism and racism in America, dive into the predatory nature of the record industry, discuss interpersonal conflict and emotional turmoil, and remind us that love is the most important thing of all.

Today marks the release of Fishbone ’s ninth studio album Stockholm Syndrome . The album is the band’s first to feature their new lineup of Angelo Moore, Christopher Dowd, James Jones, Hassan Hurd, John “JS” Williams II, and Tracey “Spacey T” Singleton. The album was produced by the band along with Aryon Davis and Chris McGrew and was mixed by Cameron Webb.

<a href="https://fishbone.bandcamp.com/album/stockholm-syndrome">Stockholm Syndrome by Fishbone</a>

Stockholm Syndrome Track by Track Breakdown

“Last Call in America”

This song is a warning call to humanity to recognize the inflection point that is tearing the soul of this country and world apart. – Christopher Dowd

”Adolescent Regressive Behavior”

It’s about life experiences from childhood to adulthood and throughout this journey experiencing through trial and error the different friends, partnerships, groups, bands, make-ups, break-ups, love and abuse, resentments, and grudges all thought to have been overcome and cured with counseling and rehabilitation programs. But upon having to un-intentionally revisit these people years later who have not been a part of their lives for decades, to find there are still traumatic reactions that resurface in the person of the now that used to be prevalent and upfront in the person from before. This story was inspired by the fourth-generation reformation of Fishbone. It tells the story of not being able to move forward from what happened in the past. – Angelo Moore

This autobiographical story is encapsulated by a tale of emotional conflict that swirls in a gumbo of rhythm and blues. – Christopher Dowd

“Dog Eat Dog”

This song is about reclaiming the artist’s master recordings and publishing back through a pre-emptive legal strike. It tells the story of how an artist can attain the rights to their own music after signing over to what seemed to be a contract perpetuity and no return. – Angelo Moore

We have all heard this story of grift and gaming …the road to the top is filled with shattered dreams, bad breaks, and setbacks… this is the fight of an artist to reclaim their legacy. – Christopher Dowd

“Suckered by Sabotage”

This song is about: the results of too much second-guessing and overthinking, coupled with insecurity and self-doubt that leaves one unfulfilled and incomplete. This story was inspired by a particular work ethic that took place during a group’s creative productive endeavor which prevented an expeditious timely result. It tells the story of how one can step in their own way as well as others, preventing progress. – Angelo Moore

From Raymond Scott to One Drop, with a chorus of the deepest darkest funk to head nod to. It’s a Fishbone track that only Fishbone could genuinely pull off. – Christopher Dowd

“Secret Police”

From the author's perspective, this story is one of violence, where protestors are gunned down in the street while police officers hand the perpetrator water to make sure he is hydrated, and the innocent lay bleeding in the street. A society gone mad at a collective precipice we should fear we may not come back from… this song is that story. – Christopher Dowd

“Gelato the Clown”

This song is about the struggle of a young homeless person who aspires to be someone or something better than what they have been taught to believe they are less than. With talent, passion, and persistence, this young person is driven to fulfill their dreams from thought to manifestation, but is always thwarted by the bully’s unconstructive criticism and consistent spiritual and physical beatdowns to discourage him from moving up the ladder to brilliance… until the gods of karma give the bullies a taste of their own medicine, where the bully always gets it in the end. This story was inspired by a couple of childhood Jehovah’s Witness friends who were working on a book about anti-bullying in the Big Top circus. It tells the story of triumph and success starting from the bottom up, and how bullies never win in the end. – Angelo Moore

“Why Do We Keep on Dying”

It’s a reflective throwback reminiscent of Peter Tosh when he wrote “400 Years” and is as dubby as Steel Pulse or Burning Spear. Why as a Black man am I more likely to be shot or killed through violence in a country that claims to be civilized and tolerant of everyone? WHY? – Christopher Dowd

“Hellhounds on My Trail”

This song is a Two-Tone-tinged Sixty-Nine soul jam wrapped in a delta blues that lyrically indites the prison industrial complex. – Christopher Dowd

“RxPxOxS” (Racist Piece of Shit)”

A song that needs no introduction or explanation… it’s in the title for fuck's sake. – Christopher Dowd

“Living on the Upside Down”

The song is written from the perspective of an alien that has been sent to Earth to observe humanity—or the lack thereof. They've come to see where we are as a species and the question is, "Have they evolved or are they still primitive?” – Christopher Dowd

“All About Us”

This song is about Mob Mentality. This story was inspired by a band decision that came about when one band member proclaimed to the other, “It’s not about what YOU—what the individual—wants, it’s about what the group wants, and unless it’s a group effort then it’s a no-go, even if the individual’s idea or suggestion does or does not make sense.”

It tells the story of negating a single idea and considering the one idea. Anything but your individual idea. A sociopathic/narcissistic perspective. – Angelo Moore

A clashy jump swing a la Sandinista!, yet feels like a hit back to Fishbone foundations ("Me and my friends, we go a mighty long way"). – Christopher Dowd

“Love Is Love”

Graham Nash meets Johnny Osborne. It’s “Purple Rain” meets “No Woman No Cry.” Get ready to wave your lighter, or the flashlight in your mobile device, in the air.” – Christopher Dowd