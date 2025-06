6 hours ago by Em Moore

New Jersey-based post-hardcore band With Sails Ahead have released a cover of “Call Me When You’re Sober” by Evanescence. The song is available exclusively on Bandcamp and in the description for the song the band stated, “All proceeds from purchases of this cover will go towards our bandmates’ future gender-affirming surgeries.” With Sails Ahead released their album Infinite Void in 2024. Check out the cover below.