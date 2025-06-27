Squirtgun releases first song in 22 years

Lookout Records veterans Squirtgun have released their first new song in over two decades. “Sunflowers,” tells the true story of Mario Calvi, an anti-fascist Resistance fighter who was killed by Nazi soldiers the day after WWII ended—mere steps from his mother’s arms. In a press release, bassist and producer Mass Giorgini explains, “Mario wasn’t just a historical figure—he was family. My mother called him ‘uncle,’ and I grew up hearing his story in the same farmhouse where he lived, passed down by his mother and my great-aunt.”
“Sunflowers” also marks the recording debut of Squirtgun’s new “Supersoaker” lineup, which will perform at Punk Rock Raduno in Bergamo, Italy this July. The lineup includes: Kevin Sierzega (Teen Idols, Bullets to Broadway) - lead vocals Dan Panic (Screeching Weasel, Riverdales, Queers, Groovie Ghoulies) - drums, backing vocals Zac Damon (Screeching Weasel, Big in Japan, Zoinks!) - guitar, vocals Flav Giorgini - (a founding member) guitar Mass Giorgini (Common Rider, Screeching Weasel) - bass.
You can hear the new song below.