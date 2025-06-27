Check out the new track by Keddies Resort!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new track by Portland's Keddies Resort!

The band kick out low fi, high energy, clnk n bang style punk rock. There's a little Jay Reatard here, a little Adverts there, and freaked out noise and paranoia all around. They are fast and wild.

The new track, "Fireworks" finds the band kicking it out in their high energy style. It's got power, it's got melody, and it has some danger. Bandleader Keddie Smith comments on the new single: "This song sums up the concept character's narcissistic view of himself and the world around him. It marks a celebration and turning point in the story, a sick daydream coming to life."

You can check out the track below.