Thrice have announced North American tour dates for this fall. Modern Color and Downward will be joining them on all dates. The tour will begin on October 17 in San Diego, California and will wrap up on November 23 in Anaheim, California. Thrice released The Artist in the Ambulance - Revisited in 2023 and released their album Horizons / East in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Oct 17San Diego, CAObservatory NP
Oct 18Tempe, AZMarquee Theatre
Oct 20Dallas, TXHOB Dallas
Oct 21Austin, TXEmo's
Oct 23Atlanta, GAMasquerade Heaven
Oct 24St. Petersburg, FLJannus
Oct 25Orlando, FLHOB Orlando
Oct 27Charleston, SCCharleston Music Hall
Oct 28Norfolk, VANorVa
Oct 29Baltimore, MDBaltimore Soundstage
Oct 31Boston, MAHOB Boston
Nov 01New York, NYIrving Plaza
Nov 02Philadelphia, PATLA
Nov 04Toronto, ONDanforth
Nov 05treal, QCBeanfield
Nov 07Cleveland, OHGlobe Iron
Nov 08Detroit, MIMajestic
Nov 9Chicago, ILHOB Chicago
Nov 11Minneapolis, MNFillmore Minneapolis
Nov 13Denver, COSummit
Nov 14Denver, COWashington’s
Nov 15Salt Lake City, UTThe Union
Nov 17Vancouver, BCCommodore
Nov 18Seattle, WAShowbox SoDo
Nov 19Portland, ORRoseland
Nov 21San Francisco, CARegency
Nov 22Los Angeles, CAThe Novo
Nov 23Anaheim, CAHOB Anaheim