Thrice have announced North American tour dates for this fall. Modern Color and Downward will be joining them on all dates. The tour will begin on October 17 in San Diego, California and will wrap up on November 23 in Anaheim, California. Thrice released The Artist in the Ambulance - Revisited in 2023 and released their album Horizons / East in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Oct 17
|San Diego, CA
|Observatory NP
|Oct 18
|Tempe, AZ
|Marquee Theatre
|Oct 20
|Dallas, TX
|HOB Dallas
|Oct 21
|Austin, TX
|Emo's
|Oct 23
|Atlanta, GA
|Masquerade Heaven
|Oct 24
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Jannus
|Oct 25
|Orlando, FL
|HOB Orlando
|Oct 27
|Charleston, SC
|Charleston Music Hall
|Oct 28
|Norfolk, VA
|NorVa
|Oct 29
|Baltimore, MD
|Baltimore Soundstage
|Oct 31
|Boston, MA
|HOB Boston
|Nov 01
|New York, NY
|Irving Plaza
|Nov 02
|Philadelphia, PA
|TLA
|Nov 04
|Toronto, ON
|Danforth
|Nov 05
|treal, QC
|Beanfield
|Nov 07
|Cleveland, OH
|Globe Iron
|Nov 08
|Detroit, MI
|Majestic
|Nov 9
|Chicago, IL
|HOB Chicago
|Nov 11
|Minneapolis, MN
|Fillmore Minneapolis
|Nov 13
|Denver, CO
|Summit
|Nov 14
|Denver, CO
|Washington’s
|Nov 15
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Union
|Nov 17
|Vancouver, BC
|Commodore
|Nov 18
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox SoDo
|Nov 19
|Portland, OR
|Roseland
|Nov 21
|San Francisco, CA
|Regency
|Nov 22
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Novo
|Nov 23
|Anaheim, CA
|HOB Anaheim