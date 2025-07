Tours 19 hours ago by Em Moore

Thrice have announced North American tour dates for this fall. Modern Color and Downward will be joining them on all dates. The tour will begin on October 17 in San Diego, California and will wrap up on November 23 in Anaheim, California. Thrice released The Artist in the Ambulance - Revisited in 2023 and released their album Horizons / East in 2021. Check out the dates below.