Emma Goldman announce Ontario and Quebec tour dates

Emma Goldman have announced that they will be touring around Ontario and Quebec this August. The shows will begin on August 15 in Toronto, Ontario, and will wrap up on August 24 in Ottawa, Ontario. Emma Goldman released their album all you are is we earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
08/15Toronto, ONThe Baby G
08/16Hamilton, ONFarside
08/17London, ONHigh Street
08/18St Catherines, ONArchives
08/19Kitchener-Waterloo, ONThe Study Room
08/21Montreal, QCBarfly
08/22Quebec, QCPantoum
08/23Sherbrooke, QCLe Murdoch
08/24Ottawa, ONLive! At Elgin