Emma Goldman have announced that they will be touring around Ontario and Quebec this August. The shows will begin on August 15 in Toronto, Ontario, and will wrap up on August 24 in Ottawa, Ontario. Emma Goldman released their album all you are is we earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|08/15
|Toronto, ON
|The Baby G
|08/16
|Hamilton, ON
|Farside
|08/17
|London, ON
|High Street
|08/18
|St Catherines, ON
|Archives
|08/19
|Kitchener-Waterloo, ON
|The Study Room
|08/21
|Montreal, QC
|Barfly
|08/22
|Quebec, QC
|Pantoum
|08/23
|Sherbrooke, QC
|Le Murdoch
|08/24
|Ottawa, ON
|Live! At Elgin