Sunday Morning to release debut album, share “Pulling Thorns” video

Sunday Morning
by

Sunday Morning have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Eternal Grief and will be out on October 31 via Open Your Ears Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Pulling Thorns” which was filmed and edited by Kris Khunachak. Sunday Morning released their EP Forget Me Nots in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Eternal Grief Tracklist

Phantom Host

Sinking

Pulling Thorns

Your Parallel

Clear the Damages

Reverie

188

Thought Decay

Personal

Intertwined

Missed By Anyone