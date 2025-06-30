Sunday Morning to release debut album, share “Pulling Thorns” video

by Em Moore
Sunday Morning have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Eternal Grief and will be out on October 31 via Open Your Ears Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Pulling Thorns” which was filmed and edited by Kris Khunachak. Sunday Morning released their EP Forget Me Nots in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Eternal Grief Tracklist
Phantom Host
Sinking
Pulling Thorns
Your Parallel
Clear the Damages
Reverie
188
Thought Decay
Personal
Intertwined
Missed By Anyone