Toronto-based music festival Project Nowhere has announced its first wave lineup for this year. The Armed, No Joy, Truck Violence, TEKE::TEKE, Ribbon Skirt, PISS, Witchrot, Bonnie Trash, Dear Evangeline, CDSM, Noble Rot, Witchrot, Cootie Catcher, and Water From Your Eyes are among the bands announced. Project Nowhere will take place on October 2-4 across several venues around Toronto including The Baby G, Hanks Liquor, Nineteen Seventy Eight, The Garrison, St. Anne’s Parish, and BSMT 254. You can see the poster with the full lineup below.
