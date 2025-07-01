Gloomlurker break down each track on their debut EP!

We caught up with Jess Lom to hear the stories behind each of the three tracks. Listen to Terror Absolute and read Jess’s track-by-track breakdown below!

The EP was recorded at New Alliance Audio by Otto Klammer with additional recording done at Pepper’s Palace by drummer Connor Dunbar and guitarist, bassist, and vocalist Jess Lom. It was mixed by Aki McCullough at Nu House Studios and mastered by James Plotkin.

Today marks the release of the debut EP by Boston-based metal band Gloomlurker ! The EP is called Terror Absolute and features three tracks that highlight the band’s signature blend of black metal, doom metal, death metal, and sludge.

<a href="https://glmlrkr.bandcamp.com/album/terror-absolute">Terror Absolute by Gloomlurker</a>

Terror Absolute Track-by-Track Breakdown

Nightwarden

The title comes from the character Nightwarden Minthara from Baldur's Gate 3 which Connor (our drummer) and I both love. While the lyrics are vaguely related to some of the themes of the game, it's really about how shit sucks for trans people right now and sort of my personal experience with my transition.

Harrowing

This one is straight up about the Locked Tomb book series, basically lesbian space necromancers which makes for an awesome subject matter for a death/doom song. This was the first song that I wrote when I started this project, not having any idea where it would end up, but just wanting to write a slow death metal song.

Hjaalmarch

The title comes from an area in Skyrim (another love of Connor's and mine) and similar to "Nightwarden", the lyrics are vaguely related, but mostly deal with depression and suicidal ideation. The writing on this song was a full band effort and I think is the best example of what to expect from us in the future.