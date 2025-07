9 hours ago by Em Moore

QWAM have released a lyric video for their new song “About You”. The video was directed by Francesca Pazniokas and lead vocalist Felicia Lobo. The song is off their upcoming album girls aren’t afraid of blood which will be out on August 1. QWAM released their single IDC [7-inch] in 2022 and released their self-titled album, QWAM , in 2019. Check out the video