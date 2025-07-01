Sanguisugabogg to release new album, share video for “Abhorrent Contraception” (ft. Josh Welshman)

Sanguisugabogg have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Hideous Aftermath and will be out on October 10 via Century Media. It was produced by Kurt Ballou of Converge. The band has also released a video for their new song “Abhorrent Contraception” which was directed by Errick Easterday. The song features Josh Welshman of Defeated Sanity. Sanguisugabogg released their album Homicidal Ecstasy in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.