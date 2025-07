, Posted by 1 hour ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Agnostic Front, Gorilla Biscuits, and Sick of It All are releasing a live album. the release documents the historic The Superbowl of Hardcore show at the Ritz in New York City from January 19, 1991. The show also celebrates Roger Miret being released from prison. The vinyl version is out via Wargod collective (a CD version was released years ago). The album was eemastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed, Queensr├┐che). That's out August 15.