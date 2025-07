Rise Against to release ‘Transistor Revolt Demos’

, Posted by 8 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Rise Against are releasing a demo LP as part of the Punk rock Museum Demo series. The album is on a 10-inch and is avaible now. In a press release, RA's Joe Principe stated: "“In June 1999, after the demise of 88 Fingers Louie, I was looking to start a new project. It took some time, but after several months, we settled on a lineup we were confident in. Once solidified, we recorded nine songs in our hometown of Chicago, but struggled to find a name. We eventually settled on Transistor Revolt. Our demo made its way to several independent record companies, including Fat Wreck Chords, who initially weren’t interested. We asked Mike to spend some time with it, and he eventually came around with the caveat that we change the name. Our drummer at the time suggested the name “Rise Against”, and it stuck. Soon after, we wrote, recorded, and released The Unraveling, marking the humble beginnings of Rise Against.” you can see the record below.