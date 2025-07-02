Nuclear Daisies to release new album, share “Infinite Joy”

by Em Moore
Nuclear Daisies have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called First Taste of Heaven and will be out on August 1 via Portrayal of Guilt Records. The album features nine tracks including their previously released singles “Honey In The Wound” and “Dandelion Wine”. The band has also released a new song called “Infinite Joy”. Nuclear Daisies released their self-titled record in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.
First Taste of Heaven Tracklist
1 - Honey In The Wound
2 - Dandelion Wine
3 - Body Turns Blue
4 - Toad
5 - Untitled
6 - Infinite Joy
7 - Doves
8 - Fangs
9 - 333