Nuclear Daisies to release new album, share “Infinite Joy”

Nuclear Daisies have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called First Taste of Heaven and will be out on August 1 via Portrayal of Guilt Records. The album features nine tracks including their previously released singles “Honey In The Wound” and “Dandelion Wine”. The band has also released a new song called “Infinite Joy”. Nuclear Daisies released their self-titled record in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.