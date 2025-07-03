Creepoid announce NY and LA reunion dates and reissue of 'Wet'

Philly based rock band Creepoid have announced more headlining reunion shows, this time in NYC and LA. Tickets for these two show dates are already on sale.
The band will also be seeing a reissue of their release Wet as apart of the celebration of Graveface Records 25th anniversary this year. The record in vinyl format will be available for these two final shows. The EP is now available for streaming on all digital streaming platforms.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|August 16
|Music Hall Of Williamsburg
|Brooklyn, NY
|September 5
|Echoplex
|Los Angeles, CA