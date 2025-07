14 hours ago by Em Moore

Heavy Petter and The Highdives have announced that they will be releasing a split album together. The record is called Come Back, Kelly and will feature 4 new tracks plus two covers - The Highdives will be covering a Heavy Petter track and Heavy Petter will be covering a Highdives track. The album will be out on July 25 via Tarantula Tapes. The art for the album was created by Andrew Wright.