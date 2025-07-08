Matt Cameron leaves Pearl Jam after 27 years

Matt Cameron is leaving Pearl Jam. He has drummed for the band for 27 years but did not give a reason for the departure. However, he did issue a brief statement: “After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam. Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter.”

A replacement has not yet been named.