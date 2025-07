8 hours ago by John Gentile

Angel Du$t have released a new 7-icnh single. "The Beat" is on side A while "The Knife" is on the flip side. The release is out now via Run for Cover. The label also hinted that they will be releasing more Angel Du$t material in the future with "stay tuned for more to come soon from Angel Du$t and Run For Cover Records!" You can hear the a-side below.