Nofx is going to release a 3xLP series of rarities. The first disc, A-H is out December 9 via Fat/Hopeless. As per the label, the release is "collection of rarities, demos, unreleased versions of NOFX songs - one for each letter of the alphabet on limited edition colored vinyl. "Barcelona" was originally conceived 12 years ago, but is the newest and last NOFX song written and recorded post-NOFX's final shows." You can hear the new song below.