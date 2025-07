, Posted by 13 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Gonerfest 22 has announced its lineup. Lightning Bolt, Silkworm, W.i.t.c.h. and Snooper headline the proceedings. A bunch of other bands play, including Ex Bats, Pylon Re-enactment society (remaining members of Pylon) , Robyn hitchcock, Tee Vee Repairman, and a bunch more. That's September 25-28 in Memphis. You can see the dates below.