Rose Brown of Flooding breaks down each track on the band's new EP 'object 1'!

Today marks the release of Kansas City-based Flooding ’s new EP, object 1 . The EP features four dynamic tracks that are filled with the band’s signature mix of noise rock, post-hardcore, and post-punk. We caught up with guitarist and vocalist Rose Brown to hear the stories behind each of the tracks. Listen to object 1 and read the track-by-track breakdown below!

<a href="https://floodingks.bandcamp.com/album/object-1">object 1 by Flooding</a>

object 1 Track-by-Track Breakdown

complete detail

“complete detail,” the opening track, disarms you just to break you down. It’s grudgingly slow and hard to get through, like how it might feel to be publicly shamed. The song introduces the topic of shame and the irony of narcissism, how grandiosity stems from deep insecurity.

your silence is my favorite song

The second track, “your silence is my favorite song,” holds a mirror up to the most fragile of egos. The perfect anthem for pretending to be an untouchable rockstar.

depictions of the female body

“depictions of the female body” is the most vulnerable song on the EP lyrically, but also the most fun and energetic sonically. As humans we like to fantasize about what we want, but a lot of the time we don’t actually do anything to make that happen. It’s freeing to be paradoxical and not really give a shit about it in a world where you’re expected to be consistent 100% of the time. We’re not robots.

object 1

The EP’s title track, “object “1, has no lyrics or meaning at all really, which is what it felt like to write it. This is the one Flooding song the band has written truly together, which was a fun creative experiment. It didn’t feel right for me to give it a greater meaning than just being a rock song, which made more sense to me given how ironic the EP is as a whole.