The Polaris Music Prize has announced 2025’s 10-album Short List. Bibi Club’s Feu de grade, Lou-Adriane Cassidy’s Journal d’un Loup-Garou, Marie Davidson’s City of Clowns, Saya Gray’s SAYA, Yves Jarvis’ All Cylinders, Nemahsis’ Verbathim, The OBGMs’ SORRY, IT’S OVER, Population II’s Maintenant Jamais, and Ribbon Skirt’s Bite Down were voted on by the 205 person jury. The Long List was announced last month. The winner of the Polaris Music Prize will be announced at the Polaris Concert and Award Show on September 16 at Massey Hall in Toronto, Ontario. Check out the announcement video below.