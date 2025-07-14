Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of Bad Mary’s new live album, Live on Long Island, in video form! It was recorded live at their show at Industry in Long Island on February 21, 2025 and captures the magic of that show. The band played tracks from Trash and Glamour, The Mega Bad Disaster Party (with special guests from Samurai Pizza Cats and Crisis Crayons), Return of Space Girl, Glitter Bomb, We Could Have Saved the World, Killing Dinosaurs, and Better Days plus a cover of “Tie Your Mother Down” by Queen. Speaking to Punknews about the album, bassist Mike Staub said,



“We always wanted to do a live album - and while we do have live video and audio from past shows - we've never sat down to plot out a live record. We write our music first and foremost to be performed live. We want to have a good time playing and want to perform songs that are equally fun for the audience. We're all in the show together! So, when coming up with the idea to finally make a full, live album, we were excited to get after it right away.

We had booked Industry in Huntington, NY for our EP Release party with our friends Mega Infinity (get the Mega Bad Disaster Party now on SPI Records!) and have always loved that club. The sound, the vibes, the audiences are always terrific. We floated the idea since we knew we'd have a great audience there for the EP release to record the show live and put out a live album. Figured it was our best opportunity to do so.

We wanted to pick a setlist that hit all the highs of the past 12/13 years, so you get to hear a lot of our classics, and even a few newer ones in there too. We knew we had a lot of time to play with, so we chose 16 songs we love to perform live. This track list really represents our band's journey over the years from our first album until our newest original songs. With all the live energy and audience sound that we very much appreciate. We're so happy with how it came out.

We got some videographers (thanks Maya, Katie, and Dan) and were able to get the audio right from the club. It was then that David also wanted to piece this together and do individual videos for songs, but also a full live concert video - something we've never released. We wanted to include all the bits, the jokes, the stage banter, as they weave in and out with the songs - giving the viewer the true feel of what it's like at one of our shows. David did an incredible amount of work - and put something very special together - something that we think is uniquely us in every way it can be.”