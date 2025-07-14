Georgia Maq to release solo EP, shares “Slightly Below the Middle” video

Georgia Maq has announced that she will be releasing a new solo EP. It is called God’s Favourite and will be out on September 4. The EP features five tracks, including the previously released “Pay Per View”. Georgia Maq has also released a video for her new song “Slightly Below the Middle” which was directed by @coolisdeadco. Georgia Maq released her live EP Live at Sydney Opera House in 2022 and released her album Pleaser in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.