Chris Wrenn, founder of the Hardcore punk record label Bridge Nine Records and Boston baseball loyalist, have announced a new book titled Fenway Punk. The book explores the story of how Chris Wrenn and his crew of punks navigated a world of love for Boston Red Sox and a bit of baseball rivalry to the launch of one of East Coast's hardcore punk indie record labels. You can click here to get all the information on the new release and to pre-order the book.