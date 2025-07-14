Die Spitz to release new album, share “Throw Yourself to the Sword” video

Die Spitz have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Something To Consume and will be out on September 12 via Third Man Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Throw Yourself to the Sword” which was directed by Emily Sanchez. Die Spitz will be touring North America this fall and released their record Teeth in 2023. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.