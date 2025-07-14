Die Spitz to release new album, share “Throw Yourself to the Sword” video

Die Spitz
by

Die Spitz have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Something To Consume and will be out on September 12 via Third Man Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Throw Yourself to the Sword” which was directed by Emily Sanchez. Die Spitz will be touring North America this fall and released their record Teeth in 2023. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Something To Consume Tracklist

Pop Punk Anthem (Sorry for the Delay)

Voir Dire

Throw Yourself to the Sword

American Porn

Sound to No One

Go Get Dressed

Red40

RIDING WITH MY GIRLS

Punishers

Down on It

a strange moon/selenophilia

DateCityVenue
9/20Atlanta, GAShaky Knees Festival
10/5Denver, COMarquis Theatre
10/7Boise, IDThe Shredder
10/10Seattle, WABaba Yaga
10/14San Francisco, CABottom of the Hill
10/16Los Angeles, CALodge Room
10/17San Diego, CASoda Bar
10/24Austin, TXStubb’s
11/7Oklahoma City, OKResonant Head
11/8Lawrence, KSThe Bottleneck
11/11Milwaukee, WICactus Club
11/14Toronto, ONHorseshoe Tavern
11/15Montreal, QCBar Le Ritz PDB
11/22Nashville, TNThe Blue Room at Third Man Records