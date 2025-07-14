Die Spitz to release new album, share “Throw Yourself to the Sword” video

by Em Moore
Die Spitz have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Something To Consume and will be out on September 12 via Third Man Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Throw Yourself to the Sword” which was directed by Emily Sanchez. Die Spitz will be touring North America this fall and released their record Teeth in 2023. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
Something To Consume Tracklist
Pop Punk Anthem (Sorry for the Delay)
Voir Dire
Throw Yourself to the Sword
American Porn
Sound to No One
Go Get Dressed
Red40
RIDING WITH MY GIRLS
Punishers
Down on It
a strange moon/selenophilia
|Date
|City
|Venue
|9/20
|Atlanta, GA
|Shaky Knees Festival
|10/5
|Denver, CO
|Marquis Theatre
|10/7
|Boise, ID
|The Shredder
|10/10
|Seattle, WA
|Baba Yaga
|10/14
|San Francisco, CA
|Bottom of the Hill
|10/16
|Los Angeles, CA
|Lodge Room
|10/17
|San Diego, CA
|Soda Bar
|10/24
|Austin, TX
|Stubb’s
|11/7
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Resonant Head
|11/8
|Lawrence, KS
|The Bottleneck
|11/11
|Milwaukee, WI
|Cactus Club
|11/14
|Toronto, ON
|Horseshoe Tavern
|11/15
|Montreal, QC
|Bar Le Ritz PDB
|11/22
|Nashville, TN
|The Blue Room at Third Man Records