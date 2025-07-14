Spike and The Gimme Gimmes have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. The trek begins on December 9 in Bristol, UK and wraps up on December 20 in London, UK. Spike and The Gimme Gimmes will be touring North America starting later this month and released their album ¡Blow it​…​at Madison’s Quincea​ñ​era! in 2024. Check out the dates below.