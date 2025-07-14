Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Spike and The Gimme Gimmes have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. The trek begins on December 9 in Bristol, UK and wraps up on December 20 in London, UK. Spike and The Gimme Gimmes will be touring North America starting later this month and released their album ¡Blow it…at Madison’s Quinceañera! in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Dec 09
|Bristol, UK
|Electric
|Dec 10
|Wolverhampton, UK
|KK's Steelmill
|Dec 11
|Manchester UK
|Academy 2
|Dec 13
|Belfast, NI
|Limelight
|Dec 14
|Cork, IE
|Cypress Avenue
|Dec 15
|Dublin, IE
|Opium
|Dec 17
|Glasgow, UK
|Garage
|Dec 19
|Nottingham, UK
|Rock City
|Dec 20
|London, UK
|O2 Kentish Town Forum