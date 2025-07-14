Spike And The Gimme Gimmes announce winter tour (UK / EU)

Spike and The Gimme Gimmes have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. The trek begins on December 9 in Bristol, UK and wraps up on December 20 in London, UK. Spike and The Gimme Gimmes will be touring North America starting later this month and released their album ¡Blow it​…​at Madison’s Quincea​ñ​era! in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Dec 09Bristol, UKElectric
Dec 10Wolverhampton, UKKK's Steelmill
Dec 11Manchester UKAcademy 2
Dec 13Belfast, NILimelight
Dec 14Cork, IECypress Avenue
Dec 15Dublin, IEOpium
Dec 17Glasgow, UKGarage
Dec 19Nottingham, UKRock City
Dec 20London, UKO2 Kentish Town Forum