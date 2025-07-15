Good Teal to release debut EP, share “Parasites!” video

New Jersey-based hardcore punk band Good Teal have announced that they will be releasing their debut EP. It is self-titled and will be out on August 15. The EP features eight tracks including their previously released singles “Lookout” and “Freefall!” which were released in 2024 and 2023 respectively. The band has released a video for their new song “Parasites!” which was directed and edited by Reg Mason. Check out the video and tracklist below.