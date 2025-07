, Posted by 10 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Simple Plan have released a video for their new song “Nothing Changes”. The video was directed by Eric Richards and produced by Plot. The song is part of the soundtrack for their recently released documentary The Kids In The Crowd which is available on Prime Video now. The full soundtrack will be released physically on October 24. Simple Plan released their album Harder Than It Looks in 2022. Check out the video below.