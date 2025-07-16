HIDE to release new album, share “GRIEF PARTY GUEST LIST” video

HIDE have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called SPIT OR SWALLOW EVERY SOUL WILL TASTE DEATH and will be out on September 11 via Get Better Records. The band has released a video for their new song “GRIEF PARTY GUEST LIST” which carries a strobe warning. The song is a memorial for Láwû Makuriye'nte of Mirrored Fatality who passed away earlier this year. HIDE released their album Interior Terror in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.