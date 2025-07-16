HIDE to release new album, share “GRIEF PARTY GUEST LIST” video

by Em Moore
HIDE have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called SPIT OR SWALLOW EVERY SOUL WILL TASTE DEATH and will be out on September 11 via Get Better Records. The band has released a video for their new song “GRIEF PARTY GUEST LIST” which carries a strobe warning. The song is a memorial for Láwû Makuriye'nte of Mirrored Fatality who passed away earlier this year. HIDE released their album Interior Terror in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
SPIT OR SWALLOW EVERY SOUL WILL TASTE DEATH Tracklist
SUCZKA
Rebel In The Soul
Every Soul Will Taste Death
Deeper than Death (here on earth) I DESTROY
Wound Care
Grief Party Guest List
Ave Maria // HEAVEN