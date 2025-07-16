L7 have announced details for their upcoming 40th anniversary show. Along with the band, Lunachicks and CSS will be playing with more bands to be announced soon. The lineup was curated by frontwoman Donita Sparks. L7’s 40th anniversary Bash will take place at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, California on October 3. Tickets go on sale July 18.
L7 announce details for '40th Anniversary Bash' show
