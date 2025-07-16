Stay Inside to release new album, share “Oh, Longshoreman”

by Em Moore
Stay Inside have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Lunger and will be out on October 3 via Tiny Engines. The album features 14 songs, including the previously released songs “Super Sonic” and “Monsieur Hawkweed”. The band has also released a new song called “Oh, Longshoreman”. Stay Inside released their album Ferried Away in 2024. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Lunger Tracklist
Counting Electric Sheep
Wish It Away
Super Sonic
Oh, Longshoreman
Monsieur Hawkweed
Old Faithful
Ain’t That a Daisy?
Morning Breath
See You Next Time, Wild Hogs
(spaghetti night)
Runnin’
My Dream of Doing Nothing
Look! A Smoke Signal
A Road Is a Red River