Stay Inside to release new album, share “Oh, Longshoreman”

Stay Inside
by

Stay Inside have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Lunger and will be out on October 3 via Tiny Engines. The album features 14 songs, including the previously released songs “Super Sonic” and “Monsieur Hawkweed”. The band has also released a new song called “Oh, Longshoreman”. Stay Inside released their album Ferried Away in 2024. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Lunger Tracklist

Counting Electric Sheep

Wish It Away

Super Sonic

Oh, Longshoreman

Monsieur Hawkweed

Old Faithful

Ain’t That a Daisy?

Morning Breath

See You Next Time, Wild Hogs

(spaghetti night)

Runnin’

My Dream of Doing Nothing

Look! A Smoke Signal

A Road Is a Red River