Stay Inside to release new album, share “Oh, Longshoreman”

Stay Inside have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Lunger and will be out on October 3 via Tiny Engines. The album features 14 songs, including the previously released songs “Super Sonic” and “Monsieur Hawkweed”. The band has also released a new song called “Oh, Longshoreman”. Stay Inside released their album Ferried Away in 2024. Check out the song and tracklist below.