Tours 2 hours ago by Em Moore

Koyo have announced North American tour dates for this fall. Ben Quad and Restraining Order will be joining them on all dates and Leaving Time will be joining them on select dates. The tour kicks off on October 23 in Toronto, Ontario and wraps up on November 23 in New York, New York. Koyo released their EP Mile A Minute in 2024 and released their album Would You Miss It? in 2023. Check out the dates below.