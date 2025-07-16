Jane's Addiction sue Perry Farrell for $10 million

Jane's Addiction members Dave Navarro, Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins have filed a lawsuit against singer Perry Farrell. The suit stems from JA's disastrous last show where Farrell and Navarro got into an altercation on stage, with Farrell being dragged off stage by security. As part of the suit, Plaintiffs allege that Farrell's behavior ended the tour and also prevented the planed recording of a new album. The suit, filed today, demands $10 million, which is what the band says Farrell's actions cost them. Navarro is also suing for assault and battery. Farrell is expected to file a responsive pleading in 30 days or less.